Under-The-Radar Jaden Springer Soaking Up Time With Celtics

BOSTON — The Celtics have a stacked and deep roster, bringing them just one win away from capturing an NBA title. Joe Mazzulla stuck with his regular rotation for the most part in the playoffs, which doesn’t include midseason acquisition Jaden Springer.

Springer hasn’t played a single minute in the NBA Finals or even in the Eastern Conference finals. The athletic and defensive-minded guard sits behind trusted veterans in Derrick White, Jrue Holiday and Payton Pritchard on the depth chart.

But the view from the bench during Boston’s postseason run still has been worthwhile for the 21-year-old.

“It’s been pretty cool just being able to handle that and watch these guys,” Springer told NESN.com prior to the Finals. “I feel like they’re helping me grow a lot, especially in practice and seeing the way they play. I feel like when my chance comes, when my chance is given to me, I feel like I’ll be ready, especially from playing behind these guys and seeing them everyday.”

Springer came to Boston when the Celtics pulled off a deal in the final seconds of February’s NBA trade deadline with the rival Philadelphia 76ers. The Celtics only had to part ways with a second-round pick to obtain Springer.

The trade left the 2021 first-round pick with plenty of questions as he made his way to Boston, but he quickly settled into his new team due to those around him.

“When the trade first happened, it was a shock to me. I wasn’t expecting it,” Springer said. “I was like, ‘Man, where do I go from here? How’s this gonna work?’ But coming to the Celtics, they have an amazing organization, a great group of guys. So, I felt like they welcomed me in quick, got me along with the program. And just seeing the work that’s been put in here, I feel like it’s helping take my game and my mindset to another level.”

Springer spent time in the G League in his first two seasons before getting into 32 games with the 76ers this season before being traded. With all the players in front of him on the Celtics, he only made it into 17 games with Boston, averaging 2.1 points and 1.2 rebounds in less than 10 minutes per game.

Springer’s offensive skill set still needs a lot of work as his 39.9% shooting from the field and 20.8% shooting from 3-point range suggests. But with the athleticism packed into his sturdy 6-foot-4, 204-pound frame, Springer has the tools to be a strong defender. He’s showed glimpses of that during his scarce playing time, including rejecting Jayson Tatum at the rim this season while he was still with the 76ers.

There’s certainly room for Springer to grow and he feels that has come with all he’s learned with the Celtics. Springer said nobody specifically took him under their wing, but that “multiple” teammates and coaches have helped to guide the young guard.

“I see the professionalism that those guys have,” Springer said. “They show up every day, they get their job done, they put the extra work in and they’re all team guys. Nobody’s about themself here. That’s what I can really say I admire the most about these guys. They’re for the team. I feel like that’s a big reason why we’re here in the Finals today because of how unselfish everybody here is.”

Springer could find himself in a similar situation next season if the Celtics decide to exercise his team option. He’ll have to fight for a spot in the rotation, with the Celtics already signing Holiday and Pritchard to extensions and with one for White seemingly on its way.

There’s no doubt Springer’s itching to play and ready to prove he belongs on the court. But being along for the ride is good enough for now.

“This experience, it’s been crazy, but it’s been all I can ask for,” Springer said. “As a kid, you watch almost every Finals. You dreamed of being here. So, being here today with the Celtics, it’s crazy. It’s surreal.”