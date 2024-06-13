Tom Brady had an absolutely legendary career with the New England Patriots and Wednesday night he was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame, making him our VA Hero of the Week, proudly presented by VA New England Healthcare.

In his 20 year tenure with the Pats, Brady threw for 541 touchdowns and won six Super Bowls with New England among many other accolades.

It’s a surprise to no one that Brady was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame and now, the number 12 will never be worn by another player in franchise history.