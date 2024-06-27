Watch Baylor Scheierman React To Getting Drafted By Celtics

It’s one thing to get your name called in the NBA draft. It’s another to get it called by the NBA champions.

But that was Baylor Scheierman’s reality Wednesday night as the Boston Celtics used the final pick in the first round to select the Creighton standout guard.

Scheierman didn’t have to nervously wait out the first round in the green room at the Barclays Center like other draft prospects. He held a watch party in his home state of Nebraska and KETV’s Lauren Michelson captured the magical moment in which NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced his name as a Celtics draft pick.

It was a tame reaction from Baylor Scheierman, who smiled wide before dishing out a couple of big hugs to family members.

Creighton’s Baylor Scheierman selected

30th overall by the Boston Celtics in the 2024 NBA Draft!



He is the first Nebraska native & Creighton grad to go in the first round since Justin Patton in 2017! @KETV pic.twitter.com/PLcr9bPFEa — Lauren Michelson (@LaurenMichelson) June 27, 2024

Scheierman might spend more time in the G League than with the Celtics next season given Boston’s talented and deep roster, but he’s without a doubt a valuable asset for the franchise. The 6-foot-7 guard averaged 18.5 points, nine rebounds and 3.9 assists in his final season with Creighton and is a career 39% shooter from beyond the arc.

Scheierman can also lay claim to a neat piece of trivia. He becomes the first pick Celtics of president basketball operations Brad Stevens has made in the first round since moving into the front office in June 2021.