Watch Crazy ‘Unobstructed Views’ Reaction To Rafael Devers’ Historic Home Run

It’s been a season of multiple highlights for Rafael Devers, and “Unobstructed Views” caught a historic swing from the Boston Red Sox star.

The Red Sox alternate cast made its debut on NESN+ for the Red Sox’s matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park. Devers got Boston on the scoreboard first with a gigantic moonshot that literally moved Jonathan Papelbon out of his seat to celebrate with host Jared Carrabis.

Devers’ home run charted at 467 feet, which was the second-longest homer at Fenway Park in the Statcast era. Hanley Ramirez owns the record at 469 feet set in a matchup against the Chicago Cubs on April 29, 2017.

Story continues below advertisement

Make sure to tune into the next Red Sox alt cast next Tuesday when Carrabis will be joined by co-host Ian Browhill when Boston plays the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park.