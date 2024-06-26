Watch Crazy ‘Unobstructed Views’ Reaction To Rafael Devers’ Historic Home Run

It’s been a season of multiple highlights for Rafael Devers, and “Unobstructed Views” caught a historic swing from the Boston Red Sox star.

The Red Sox alternate cast made its debut on NESN+ for the Red Sox’s matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park. Devers got Boston on the scoreboard first with a gigantic moonshot that literally moved Jonathan Papelbon out of his seat to celebrate with host Jared Carrabis.

Devers’ home run charted at 467 feet, which was the second-longest homer at Fenway Park in the Statcast era. Hanley Ramirez owns the record at 469 feet set in a matchup against the Chicago Cubs on April 29, 2017.

Make sure to tune into the next Red Sox alt cast next Tuesday when Carrabis will be joined by co-host Ian Browhill when Boston plays the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park.

Featured image via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images