Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran continued to make his case to be an All-Star on Monday.

Duran went 3-for-5 from the leadoff spot and collected the first walk-off hit of his career when he singled home Ceddanne Rafaela in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Red Sox to a 7-6 win over the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park.

Duran ripped a 95 mph sinker from Blue Jays right-hander Zach Pop through the right side of the infield and Rafaela, who moved into scoring position on a balk after leading off the inning with an infield single, used his speed to beat George Springer’s throw to the plate.

You can watch Duran’s walk-off single here, which gave the Red Sox their eighth win in the last nine games.

Story continues below advertisement

Duran, who extended his hitting streak to 14 games in the contest, was pivotal in the Red Sox overcoming a four-run deficit in the eighth inning. He hustled on a pop-up in the infield that was dropped due to miscommunication from the Blue Jays and turned it into a double to start the rally.

Duran, who has seven home runs and 37 RBIs on the season, is now batting .293 and has multiple hits in five straight games.

He sure has the look of an All-Star right now.