The Celtics, up 3-1 on the Mavericks, will attempt to close out the NBA Finals on Monday. After Boston lost to Dallas in Game 4, Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd is expecting to have to make some adjustments heading into Game 5.

Kidd believes the Celtics won’t make many changes to their game plan, but he knows the Mavericks will have to adjust.

“(The Celtics are) not a team that changes,” Kidd told reporters, per HeavyonSports’ Steve Bullpet. “They’re a team that makes you change.”

Dallas on Friday handed Boston a 122-84 blowout win that sent the series back to Boston. Mavericks star Luka Doncic’s strong defensive performance helped his team earn a season-saving win.

Boston will have home court advantage Monday night but Kidd believes his team can find a way to find a win.

“Just take each possession one possession at a time and hopefully we can put ourselves winning each quarter and we ended up doing that (on Friday),” Kidd told reporters. “Same thing we’re talking about (on Sunday and Monday) is that we can only focus on Game 5 and trying to find a way to win here in Boston.”

The Celtics will have a chance to close out the NBA Finals on Monday. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden.