BOSTON — The role for Boston Celtics star Kristaps Porzingis looks like it will be at least a little different for Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night at TD Garden.

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla said prior to the contest Porzingis will be available — much like he was in Game 4 — but is further along than he was for that contest. Porzingis came into the game questionable due to a rare ankle injury he sustained in Game 2 and he hasn’t played in the last two games.

“Available,” Mazzulla said. “We expect to see him tonight.”

Mazzulla added that there is no minute restriction for Porzingis.

Porzingis went through a pregame workout just under three hours before tip-off. He got shot ups around the court for several minutes and also tested his lateral movement with defensive drills before talking things over with Boston’s medical staff as he exited the floor.

KP out warming up early on the parquet… we love to see it 👏 pic.twitter.com/OR7PlVy4rz — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 17, 2024

It’s unsure exactly what Porzingis can provide on the court for the Celtics. Xavier Tillman, who received some playing time off the bench in Porzingis’ absence, revealed Sunday that his teammate was “very unconformable” while participating at practice.

Porzingis had a major impact on both ends of the floor in the first two games of the series. The 7-foot-2 center netted 20 points in 21 minutes off the bench in Game 1 and turned in 12 points and two blocks in Game 2.

The Celtics sure could use that production as they look to close out the Mavericks and capture and NBA title.