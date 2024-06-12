What Kyrie Irving Told Luka Doncic After Pair Of Losses To Celtics

Luka Doncic did what he was supposed to do against the Celtics in the first two games of the NBA Finals.

The same can’t be said for the Mavericks star’s running mate.

Kyrie Irving was a non-factor in the pair of contests at TD Garden. Dallas’ pair of losses to Boston saw the veteran guard score a combined 28 points, a benchmark Doncic exceeded by himself in each of the first two Finals games of his career.

Irving, who’s showcased an increased sense of maturity this postseason, held himself accountable when he spoke with Doncic after Dallas dug itself into a 0-2 hole.

“It started with me just telling my hermano I got to play better for him, alongside him,” Irving told reporters Tuesday, per ESPN. “In order for us to accomplish our goal, we both have to be playing well and we both have to be doing the little things, doing whatever it takes to win.

“Easy conversation. But it started with me reaching out, just letting him know it’s my fault, taking accountability for not playing particularly well.”

It’s imperative for Irving to play better not just Wednesday night, but for the remainder of the series. Dallas always is looking for the future Basketball Hall of Famer to play at an All-Star level, but the need likely has increased due to Doncic’s nagging injuries.

But if Irving lays another egg in Game 3, he could be forced to watch the Celtics celebrate on the Mavericks’ home floor Friday night.