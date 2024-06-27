Brayan Bello will be coming off extended rest the next time he toes the rubber for the Red Sox.

Had Bello stayed on schedule, he would have been in line to start Sunday’s series finale against the San Diego Padres at Fenway Park. But after the right-hander surrendered seven runs over 2 1/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday, Boston decided to delay Bello’s next start until Wednesday in Miami.

Prior to Wednesday’s contest, which was suspended due to inclement weather, manager Alex Cora explained why the club tweaked Bello’s schedule.

“A lot (can be done with the time off), “Cora told reporters, per The Boston Globe. “Whether it’s mechanical or mental, just give him a breather. I think that’s the most important thing. There’s a few things that we have recognized that we have to be better at: throwing strikes and staying ahead.”

Bello on Tuesday admitted he wasn’t sure about the root of his command problem, but he was confident the issue could be fixed in short order. The 25-year-old also acknowledged he’s been working on controlling his emotions on the mound, which has been a point of emphasis for him since his time in the minors.

The recently recalled Josh Winckowski will start in place of Bello on Sunday.