What Tom Brady Wanted To Make ‘Crystal Clear’ In Hall Of Fame Speech

They endured many rough patches across their Patriots partnership, but Tom Brady and Bill Belichick share a bond and a mutual respect that will never be broken.

That was made clear Wednesday night when Brady was inducted into New England’s franchise Hall of Fame. Belichick was among the Patriots legends who took the podium at Gillette Stadium and spoke glowingly about Brady, who closed the event with a heartfelt and emotional speech.

Belichick, who coached Brady for 20 seasons in Foxboro, Mass., was singled out in the legendary quarterback’s closing remarks. The seven-time Super Bowl champion made a point to address — and attempt to shut down — one of football’s most tired debates.

“Thank you for your tireless commitment to developing and pushing me to be my very best,” Brady said. “It wasn’t me. It wasn’t you. It was us. … Let me make this crystal clear: There is no coach in the world I would rather play for.”

Brady and Belichick always will be linked together, but not just in conversation among NFL fans and media members alike. The all-time great coach one day will receive his own red jacket as a Patriots Hall of Famer and the iconic duo both eventually will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.