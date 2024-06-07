BOSTON — There was plenty of uncertainty as to what exactly Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis could provide when he returned to the court for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night.

Porzingis had doubts and his Celtics teammates didn’t know what to expect, either.

“You never really know, coming back from injury,” Derrick White said following Boston’s 107-89 win over the Dallas Mavericks. “We just seen him — all the hard work he’s been putting in. But you never really know, to miss all that time and come back for the Finals.”

Porzingis, who had been out since April 29 due to a calf injury, provided the answer everyone was looking for and quickly, too. After starting the game on the bench for just the second time in his NBA career, he gave the Celtics a jolt once he checked in with 7:17 left in the opening frame.

Story continues below advertisement

While Porzingis finished the quarter with 11 points and two blocks, there was a sequence during the middle of it that told the Celtics he was indeed himself. He drained a 29-foot 3-pointer and on the ensuing possession at the end of the court, he blocked Kyrie Irving’s shot and then had an even more impressive rejection moments later when he swatted away a transition dunk attempt from Josh Green.

“He was just making play after play and it was just like, ‘All right, he’s back,'” Jaylen Brown said. “There was no question about it then.”

White added: “He was unreal today and it’s nice to have him back.”

Porzingis ended up scoring 18 of his 20 points in the first half and finished with six rebounds and three blocks. He made an immense impact on both ends to help the Celtics grab a 1-0 series lead.

Story continues below advertisement

It was just a couple of days ago that Porzingis gave a long pause before responding if he was indeed at 100% health. It gave a scare to Celtics fans but Porzingis certainly has an answer now.

“It’s hard to say because like all these thoughts went through my mind in that moment,” Porzingis said. “Like, what do I answer? I want to say I’m fine, but obviously I haven’t played, I haven’t been out there, I haven’t had the feel of am I 100%.

“But tonight was an affirmation to myself that I’m pretty good. Maybe I’m not perfect, but I’m pretty good and I can play like this and I can definitely add to this team.”