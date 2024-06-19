CROMWELL, Conn. — Keegan Bradley enters the 2024 Travelers Championship riding the high of victory.

And not only the victory Bradley secured at TPC River Highlands last year, the New England native hoisting the trophy at New England’s lone PGA Tour stop.

Perhaps just as sweet is the fact Bradley is about to tee it up in front of his fellow Boston sports fans just as few days after the Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals.

Bradley, a lifelong Red Sox fan who is well-known for his Boston sports roots, indicated the city’s title this time around was extra special.

“It’s so fun for me to watch Boston sports, but then to watch it with my family and my kids — now my oldest son, Logan, was into it, and it was really fun to watch him watch the Celtics win,” Bradley said Wednesday at TPC River Highlands.

“Then (to) hear, stuff that Jaylen Brown said and Jayson Tatum, and we all in sports can make things into such a big deal. And to hear them say they took a step back this year and sort of let the game come to them, it was fun to hear what they had to say.”

Bradley’s reaction was a bit different than Dallas native Scottie Scheffler. Scheffler, the World No. 1, joked that he denied signing a young fan’s Celtics hat after he finished a practice round Wednesday.

“I don’t blame him,” Bradley said with a smirk. “I wouldn’t want to either if I was a Dallas fan.”

Bradley, who said it was pretty cool to return to the PGA Tour Signature Event as the defending champion, will try to earn another win for New England this weekend.