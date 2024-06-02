Why Ex-Patriot Josh McDaniels Recently Visited Team’s Facility

It’s not uncommon for former Patriots players and coaches to swing by Gillette Stadium in the spring and summer when New England is gearing up for a new season.

Josh McDaniels recently returned to his old stomping grounds, but not to watch Drake Maye throw passes or Ja’Lynn Polk run routes.

As ESPN’s Mike Reiss pointed out in a column published Sunday, McDaniels set up shop in a meeting room at One Patriot Place to break down some of Tom Brady’s greatest game-winning drives for a video available on the team’s official website. Included were Brady’s remarkable efforts in Super Bowl XLIX against the Seattle Seahawks and the legendary quarterback’s heroics in Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons.

McDaniels provided his analysis in the lead-up to a momentous occasion in Foxboro, Mass. Brady, who helped the Patriots win six championships across his 20-year tenure in New England, will be inducted into the franchise’s Hall of Fame on June 12.

As for McDaniels, the next chapter of his coaching career remains to be seen. A Patriots staffer for 18 seasons, McDaniels was fired by the Raiders last October halfway through his second campaign as Las Vegas’ head coach. The 48-year-old was rumored to be in the mix for a few prominent gigs over the offseason, but a hiring never came to pass.