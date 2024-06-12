Jayson Tatum will be the first to tell you he’s not a huge hockey fan. The Celtics star still is learning the ins and outs of the game.

However, Tatum is invested in the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, and he has a very clear rooting interest.

Boston’s franchise cornerstone is pulling for the Florida Panthers, and more specifically, Matthew Tkachuk. Tkachuk and Tatum go way back, as they were classmates at Chaminade College Preparatory School in the St. Louis area. The 26-year-olds both are two wins away from their first championships in their respective sports, and Tatum is hoping to see Tkachuk hoist the Cup.

“Yeah, I’m a big Matthew fan,” Tatum told reporters Tuesday, per a Sportsnet video. “People know that we went to school together. I actually watched. I watched him win last night (Monday). I’m trying to learn and understand the rules and the game of hockey more and more. But I got to watch the game last night — they won. So, like I said, I’m extremely happy for him and his family and hopefully they win it all.”

As for Tatum’s Celtics, they can take complete control of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night at American Airlines Center. Dallas and Boston will tip off Game 3 at 8:30 p.m. ET.