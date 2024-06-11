This year’s Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Competition won’t feature the most legendary figure in the event’s history.

Joey Chesnut won’t take the stage in Coney Island on July 4, the New York Posted reported Tuesday afternoon. According to Steve Cuozzo, Chestnut recently signed a deal with Impossible Foods, a brand that rivals Nathan’s, and the sides weren’t able to come to terms on an arrangement that satisfied all parties involved.

Chesnut, who has won the Nathan’s event 16 times, reportedly received a $200,000 appearance fee to participate in last year’s contest. Major League Eating and Nathan’s reportedly were willing to pay the appearance fee Chestnut demanded this year and let him participate in an unbranded hot dog eating contest on Labor Day. However, the organizations weren’t willing to let Chestnut represent a rival brand.

As such, Nathan’s will crown a new champion in a few weeks. Chestnut had won every contest since 2007 other than the 2015 event.