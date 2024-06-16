Why Kenley Jansen Sent Order To Red Sox Coach In Win Over Yankees

Kenley Jansen didn’t wait for his number to be called Saturday night at Fenway Park. The Red Sox closer took matters into his own hands.

Greg Weissert was running into a bit of trouble in the eighth inning when Jansen told bullpen coach Kevin Walker to call Alex Cora. With Boston clinging to a two-run lead over the New York Yankees, the four-time All-Star wanted to let his manager know he was available for more than three outs.

In turn, Jansen logged the final out of the eighth with the bases loaded and then finished the job in the ninth. His efforts helped the Red Sox return to the win column with an 8-4 triumph over their fiercest rival.

After the game, Jansen explained why he was so adamant about entering the contest.

Story continues below advertisement

“I don’t want to lose that game,” Jansen told reporters, per MassLive. “The guys grind their butts off today and when you see all your players hit all the cylinders and play great baseball, you want to be a part to stop the momentum from the other side so you can keep that win.”

Jansen’s actions Saturday night were great for the Red Sox on a few fronts. In addition to the commitment to competing and winning, Jansen’s urgency also set a great example for a club littered with younger and inexperienced players.

Boston now will try to win its weekend series with New York on Sunday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.