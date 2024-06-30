Why Manny Machado Thought Game Vs. Red Sox Was ‘Kind Of Weird’

The Padres aren’t in San Diego this weekend, but their latest series probably hasn’t felt entirely like a road set.

Padres fans were well-represented at San Diego’s last two contests in Boston. And the loyal supporters who made the journey across the country had plenty to cheer about in those games, as the visitors won them both by a combined score of 20-3.

One source of ovation from Padres fans Saturday was Manny Machado, who blasted a pair of long balls that accounted for nearly half of San Diego’s runs on the afternoon. Machado, who made many trips to Fenway Park across his seven-year stint with the Baltimore Orioles, admitted it was odd to see so many visiting fans on Jersey Street.

“A hell of a lot of Padre fans here. It’s kind of weird to see it in Boston,” Machado told reporters, per The Boston Globe. “I’ve played here quite a bit and it’s kind of tough.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Red Sox will try to bounce back and silence Padres fans Sunday afternoon when the sides wrap up their series in a matinee matchup. NESN’s complete coverage of the finale begins at 12:30 p.m. ET, with first pitch to follow at 1:35 p.m.