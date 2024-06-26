Travis Kelce is living the life, but outside observers believe it might be too much from the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

Kelce is a two-time Super Bowl champion, a host of a popular podcast with his brother and oh yeah, he’s dating Taylor Swift. Kelce admitted he tries to keep his romantic life private but also acknowledged how difficult that is when your partner is the biggest star in the world.

The Chiefs Pro Bowler went viral last weekend when he made a surprise cameo at Swift’s concert in London and danced along with her in front of Sir Paul McCartney. The moment melted the hearts of Swifties and had some wondering if marriage was in the couple’s future. For the party poopers, it had them wondering if Kelce would be locked in on Kansas City’s pursuit of a three-peat, which hasn’t been done in NFL history.

That was a topic discussed by NESN’s George Balekji and Adam Pellerin on the latest episode of “Foxboro Rush.”

The pair pointed out the other more important things going on in the Chiefs’ offseason like Rashee Rice’s criminal charges for his hit and run in March and Isaiah Buggs’ accusations of animal cruelty and domestic violence.

Balekji and Pellerin each gave their reasons why they don’t think Kelce dancing with Swift is a distraction from football. And you can hear their conversation about that and more in the video embedded above.