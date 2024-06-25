WWE Hall of Famer, Roman Reigns’ Father Sika Anoa’i Dies At 79

WWE Hall of Famer Sika Anoa’i on Tuesday died at 79 years old.

The announcement was made by his nephew Jahrus Anoa’i, who wrote a touching tribute to his uncle, whose real name was Leati Anoa’i.

“It is with profound sadness that I share the news of the passing of Former Hall of Famer, Polaivao Leati Sika Anoa’i. He passed away peacefully on June 25th,” Jahrus Anoa’i wrote. “Sika was a celebrated figure whose contributions and legacy have left an indelible mark. His memory will live on through his achievements and the many lives he touched.

“He was many things: a hard working father, a caring brother, a supportive uncle, and a proud grandfather. He was a cherished friend to many, a loving family member whose warmth and kindness knew no bounds, and an inspiration to countless individuals. His legacy will continue to inspire and uplift future generations, reminding us of the impact one person’s life can have on so many. Rest in love Uncle Sika.”

Sika Anoa’i was one half of the Wild Samoans and is the father of Roman Reigns and the late Matthew Anoa’i, f.k.a. Rosey. Sika Anoa’i is a father of five, and he celebrated his 79th birthday in April.