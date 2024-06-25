Young Boston Golfers Provided Memorable Experience At Travelers Championship

CROMWELL, Conn. — Marcos Baugh had an epiphany during his sophomore year of college at Fitchburg State University.

Baugh, who lives in Boston after he graduated from Stoughton High School (Mass.) in 2012, was studying business but didn’t want to stray too far away from golf. Baugh enjoyed playing the sport since he was nine years old and given his experience doing volunteer work, he thought about how rewarding it would be to give other Boston kids the same opportunity.

Baugh received his nonprofit status in 2020 and established Urban Golf Club.

“I’ve had this vision for a long time,” Baugh told NESN.com ahead of the 2024 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands.

Boston Common Golf invited Baugh and his Urban Golf Club members to attend the Travelers Championship, New England’s lone PGA Tour event.

Baugh visits Boys & Girls Clubs along with city-run community centers and introduces the game to the kids in those communities. He then helps provide instruction and takes them golfing at city-run courses.

Ethan Chery, 15, and Reynel Valar, 14, are two of the golfers Baugh met at community centers who joined Urban Golf Club.

“I wanted to see what it was all about — see a new experience,” said Chery, a freshman at Boston Prep in Hyde Park, with his bright green Boston Common Golf t-shirt covered in autographs from the pros. “I tried it out and it’s been fun.”

Valar, a freshman at Newton South High School, estimated he golfs two or three times a month. But with the help of Baugh, he plans to begin caddying at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass. this summer.

Baugh said the Urban Golf Club members who commit themselves have the chance to receive jobs caddying at private golf courses in the area. It’s one way Baugh helps off the course with hopes it will improve their financial literacy and education.

Valar said his form and consistency have improved with Baugh’s tips and tricks on the course. But he’s also benefited from a few off-the-course lessons, as well.

“I think it’s helped me mature outside of golf and I feel like I’ve learned a lot more as a person and I’ve become a lot more mature through Marcos and the sport,” Valar said.

Both Chery and Valar are hoping the instructions they’ve learned thus far will help them in their futures. While Chery, who plays soccer and basketball, and Valar, who also plays basketball, are interested in other sports, the early returns they’ve had in golf make them interested in what the future might hold.

“I like how it can translate throughout my life,” Valar said. “And it will be nice to do something after my body isn’t fit for any of the other sports. I would like to increase my talent, get better at golf and maybe go somewhere really far with it. It seems very fun and good.”

Attending New England golf events like the U.S. Open and Travelers Championship, Baugh said, surely will only help their love of the game grow. Chery, for example, is now a big fan of Travelers Championship winner Scottie Scheffler, who signed Chery’s t-shirt and went on to win the tournament.

“Having places like this in the area, hosting events like this, is just another experience for them to really fall in love with the game,” Baugh said. “Boston Common Golf really showed out today, really made this experience great for the kids.”

Baugh has helped make the experience, as well.