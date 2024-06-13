Your Job Is What?! Why ‘Sideline Reporter’ Fits Baseball Diamond

Titles are important, right?

Laura Stickells, who covers the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox as NESN’s sideline reporter, got into a light-hearted debate with a few WooSox players about just that.

Stickells introduced herself as the “sideline reporter” only to catch some flack about how there aren’t true sidelines on the diamond-like there are on a football field or soccer pitch.

“‘There’s no sidelines in baseball, you’re like the first-baseline reporter,'” Stickells recalled a WooSox player saying. “I kind of sat there thinking about it, and I was like, ‘Well, he’s not wrong.’ And it’s actually a pet peeve of mine when people call hockey rink side reporters sideline reporters because I’m like, ‘There’s no sidelines in hockey. C’mon.'”

Stickells, who served as the guest host, asked NESN’s Bruins reporter Sophia Jurksztowicz for her take on the humorous debate during the most recent episode of NESN’s “Respect Her Game” podcast.

You can watch the clip in the YouTube video embedded above.

Featured image via Alan Arsenault/Worcester Telegram and Gazette/USA TODAY Sports Images