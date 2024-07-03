The Red Sox had some momentum going into their series opener with the Marlins, but Alex Cora admittedly was nervous that it could be short-lived.

After back-to-back blowout losses to the San Diego Padres, Boston bounced back with a win Sunday afternoon at Fenway Park. From there, the Red Sox traveled to Miami, where they would be able to enjoy a Monday off day at a vacation destination before they got back to work.

Cora, who played his college ball in Coral Gables, enjoys Miami as much as the next guy. But he just hoped downtime didn’t set Boston back.

“For how much we like South Beach and hanging out down here, sometimes we’re worrying about coming from the off day after hanging out yesterday and being sluggish,” Cora told reporters Tuesday, per MLB.com. “And that wasn’t the case. They put some good at-bats, they ran the bases well and we played some good defense.”

The Red Sox were anything but sluggish in the first contest of a six-game road trip. Boston put up eight runs, half of which by long balls, and received a quality start from Kutter Crawford in an 8-3 win.

The visitors will try to keep it rolling in Wednesday night’s middle game. NESN’s complete coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. ET.