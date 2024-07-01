The Boston Bruins were busy at the outset of NHL free agency on Monday and they stayed that way throughout the day.

After adding impact players Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov to long-term deals along with signing Max Jones, the Bruins made sure to bring in some depth pieces.

The Bruins announced they signed forwards Riley Tufte, Cole Koepke and Jeffrey Viel, along with veteran defensemen Jordan Oesterle and Billy Sweezy. Four of those five players are on two-way contracts, while Tufte received a one-year deal worth $775,000. Viel got a two-year deal at $775 annually, with the 2024-25 season being a two-way agreement and a one-way contract for the 2025-26 campaign.

Tufte played five games for the Colorado Avalanche last season and continued a Bruins’ trend of signing players with impressive size as the 26-year-old stands at 6-foot-6 and 230 pounds. He showed well for Colorado’s AHL affiliate, notching 23 goals and 22 assists for 45 points in 67 games. Tufte originally was a 2016 first-round pick by the Dallas Stars.

Viel, 27, didn’t play in the NHL last season after suiting up for three seasons with the San Jose Sharks, in which he tallied just three goals and two assists in 49 games. Viel did play in 69 games for the Winnipeg Jets AHL affiliate and recorded 17 goals and 23 assists for 40 points.

Koepke, whose two-way contract is just a one-year deal, appeared in 26 games for the Tampa Bay Lightning over the last two seasons. The 26-year-old left winger only had a goal and two assists during his time with the Lightning but came through with 20 goals and 19 assists for 39 points in the AHL last season.

Oesterle has the most NHL experience out of any of these signings. He’s a veteran of 10 NHL seasons, having suited up for the Edmonton Oilers, Chicago Blackhawks, Arizona Coyotes, Detroit Red Wings and most recently the Calgary Flames. The 32-year-old played 22 games for the Flames last season and compiled just two assists and a minus-6 rating. His best season came with the Coyotes during the 2018-19 campaign when he produced a career-high six goals and 14 assists for 20 points.

Sweezy has played only nine NHL games in his career, all with the Columbus Blue Jackets. He isn’t afraid to scrap, as evidenced by the fight he got into with former Bruins forward Jakub Lauko two seasons ago. It’s also a homecoming for the 28-year-old, who is a Hanson, Mass. native.