Bruins Fans Will Love How Max Jones Feels About Boston

The Bruins signed Max Jones to a two-year, $2 million contract on Monday to help solidify Boston’s forward depth.

Jones explained why his decision to join the Original Six franchise was relatively easy during his introductory Zoom call on Wednesday.

“There was a lot that attracted me to the Bruins,” Jones said. “Beginning with the culture and how they play as a team.”

The culture in the Bruins organization is something the Boston players and coaches have discussed, but players around the league are also aware of what it means to wear the Spoked-B.

“I spent my whole career in Anaheim, so didn’t know what it was like elsewhere,” Jones said. “(Kevin) Shattenkirk had come and talked about it, and a lot of guys have spoken to me personally about Boston and what it’s like there and the organization, how it’s run.”

Jones continued: “I’ve heard nothing but amazing things, so it was always in the back of the head when you’re thinking about somewhere you’d like to play. Visiting Boston every time we would come and play, I just loved the city. Loved the rink. Loved the fans and the way they interacted. Everything about it was awesome.”

The 6-foot-3, 216-pound power forward tallied 31 goals and 31 assists in 258 games with the Anaheim Ducks. He played his first full NHL season in 2020-21, notching 11 points in 46 games. Jones played in just two games the following season due to a torn pectoral muscle.

“Obviously, a fresh start was kind of what I was looking for,” Jones said. “When I heard the Bruins were interested, and I was obviously interested, it made the decision very easy for me.”

Jones said his conversations with Bruins general manager Don Sweeney solidified his decision to come to Beantown.

“As a player, you always want to feel wanted, and that was the feeling I got from him,” he said. “It made me feel very motivated, and that was an easy decision for me.”