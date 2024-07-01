BOSTON — Elias Lindholm was not a new name for Bruins general manager Don Sweeney and Boston’s front office.

The Bruins had been looking at the forward two years before Lindholm inked a seven-year, $7.75 million contract with Boston.

“Kudos to our scouting staff and following these guys and watching the growth of (Nikita) Zadorov but also acknowledging where Elias remains in his career and bringing the attributes he does,” Sweeney said Monday. “It’s kind of been a two-year pursuit, to tell you the truth, wondering maybe down the road if he would ever get to free agency.”

The Bruins thought they would have an opportunity to trade for the 29-year-old center before the 2024 trade deadline, but the Vancouver Canucks got to him first. Lindholm was entering the final year of his contract with Calgary when he was traded to Vancouver at the end of January.

Lindholm scored 12 points on six goals and six assists in 26 regular-season games. Instead of re-signing with the Canucks, Lindholm elected to become a free agent, and the Bruins saw their chance.

“Had chances at the deadline to maybe get in there that didn’t necessarily materialize,” Sweeney said. “When this presented, we were very happy.”

The Bruins now have the player they have been looking at for the last two years locked down for the next seven seasons.