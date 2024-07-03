Ceddanne Rafaela stepped to the plate on Tuesday night in Miami as the Boston Red Sox searched for a hot start to the road trip against the Marlins.

Rafaela added to a two-run lead when he lifted a three-run home run to left field off of Valente Bellozo. The long ball marked the ninth of the year for Rafaela.

On the second episode of the new Red Sox alternate cast, the home run energized the crew on NESN’s ‘Unobstructed Views’ headlined by Jared Carrabis and Ian Brownhill.

Jarren Duran also added to the fun in the eighth inning with a 433-foot solo shot to extend the Red Sox lead. Duran tallied his 10th homer of the year and now posts double-digit doubles, triples and home runs on the season, as referenced on the broadcast.

You can watch the “Unobstructed Views” broadcast on NESN+ and NESN 360.