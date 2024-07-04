Boston Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck sent shockwaves throughout the organization Monday, as it was announced he intended to sell his stake in the team.

The C’s might not be undergoing all that big a change, however.

Grousbeck’s intention to sell doesn’t mean all members of Boston Basketball Partners L.L.C. want out, and there’s a strong sense that co-owner Steve Pagliuca could emerge as the winning bidder. The Celtics, on an organizational level, “hope” it turns out that way, according to Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe.

More Celtics

Celtics Have Taken ‘Smart’ Approach To (Very) Busy Offseason

by NESN Staff 2 Min Read

Boston Proves It’s ‘Different Here’ With Unbelievable Celtics Parade

by Keagan Stiefel 4 Min Read

Pagliuca is an interesting candidate, having already spent two decades as a minority owner. He released a statement shortly after the sale was announced declaring that he intended to be a “proud participant in the bidding process.”

Story continues below advertisement

Pagliuca already has a stake in Atalanta of Italian Serie A association soccer league. 

It’ll be an expensive acquisition for whoever ends up winning the bid, as Forbes’ latest estimation listed the Celtics as the fourth-most valuable franchise in the NBA at $4.7 billion. Boston then added Banner 18, which alongside the league’s upcoming television deal, should help raise the price.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

More Celtics:

Celtics Reportedly ‘Hope’ Impending Sale Goes To Familiar Name

About the Author

Keagan Stiefel

Digital Content Producer

UMass-Amherst Alum. NFL Draft nerd. Multi-time internet argument winner. Passionate about things that don't matter.

More From Keagan

In This Article

Featured image via Elsa/Pool Photo/USA TODAY Sports Images