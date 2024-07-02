Baylor Scheierman brings a lot to the table for the Boston Celtics to try to utilize in the seasons to come.

Of course, Scheierman, who the Celtics picked 30th overall in last week’s NBA draft, was an elite 3-point shooter in college but also a strong rebounder and willing passer. Don’t forget he’s a lefty, too, which always seems to give defenders trouble for whatever reason.

All of that packaged into the 6-foot-7, 205-pound guard will draw certain NBA comparisons for Scheierman, including from Eric Henderson, who coached Scheierman for three seasons at South Dakota State before he transferred to Creighton.

“You got a lefty, 6-7 white guy. Joe Ingles, right?” Henderson told NESN.com. “But a tremendous passer, catch-and-shoot 3-point shooter, space the floor, tremendous feel. I do feel like there is something there. I hate to do it because of the stereotype, but yeah.”

Scheierman certainly has the chance to replicate the strong outside shooting the 6-foot-9, 220-pound Ingles has sustained across his 10 seasons in the NBA. Ingles, who spent this past season with the Orlando Magic after eight seasons with the Utah Jazz and a brief stint with the Milwaukee Bucks, is a 41% 3-point shooter for his career.

The Celtics would be thrilled to get that from Scheierman, but it will be difficult for him to crack Boston’s rotation — at least as a rookie — with the front office bringing back nearly the entirety of the championship team.

Ingles wasn’t the only NBA comparison Scheierman received after being drafted by Boston. Celtics assistant general manager Austin Ainge saw Luke Kennard in him.

But whether Scheierman becomes Ingles, Kennard or perhaps an even better player than those two, Henderson believes his former player is a great fit for the Celtics.

“They’re getting a guy that really understands how to win, a guy that understands that it takes more than himself to win, but can be a big part of it,” Henderson said. “How he impacts the game in multiple ways is pretty special. He has a great joy for the game, so I think there’s also a great enthusiasm. But his ability to make shots, his ability to create for others and rebound are all pretty special.”