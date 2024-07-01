The Boston Celtics reportedly locked up a key rotation piece Monday.

Derrick White agreed to a four-year, $125.9 million contract extension, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski citing sources. The deal also includes a player option.

White’s reported extension was the maximum allowed under the collective bargaining agreement and comes after the 29-year-old’s career season where he averaged 15.2 points and 5.2 assists on 39.6% shooting from the 3-point line. The seven-year guard also made his second consecutive All-Defensive Team and is a key member of Joe Mazzulla’s side that won the NBA championship.

President of basketball operations Brad Stevens had been asked about a contract extension for White for nearly a year, and he remained committed to retaining the core members of the Celtics’ championship roster. Stevens also expressed optimism in signing Jayson Tatum to his supermax extension and retaining Sam Hauser, whose club option was picked up before free agency began so negotiations between the sides won’t begin until next week.

White has become a fan favorite in Boston for his personality and for his tough and clutch play in the postseason, so his reported extension will be welcome news. The reported move came after the Celtics reportedly agreed to bring back Luke Kornet and Neemias Queta.