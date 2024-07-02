Elias Lindholm was one of the splash signings the Bruins made on the first day of NHL free agency, and there didn’t seem to be much convincing to join an Original Six side.

A seven-year contract with an annual cap hit of $7.75 million was one way to convince the veteran forward to sign, but Lindholm called it an “easy” decision to sign with Boston on Monday when he highlighted the team’s culture and the desire to win championships.

Even though they share the same last name, Elias Lindholm is not related to Hampus Lindholm. The Swedes played together on the national team, so there was some communication in the offseason.

“He sent me a text. Yeah, he made a little pitch,” Elias Lindholm told reporters in an introductory Zoom call when asked if the Bruins defenseman reached out.

Lindholm was excited to get to work with David Pastrnak and no longer receive hits from Charlie McAvoy. The veteran center also revealed that Bruins captain Brad Marchand also sent him a text, too.

Nikita Zadorov also signed with the Bruins in free agency, and the former Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks teammates were eager to get to work with their third team together as soon as possible.