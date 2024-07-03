The Red Sox could use some help in the rotation as they try to stay in the American League playoff picture.

With that in mind, ESPN believes Boston should try to pry away a starter from a division rival.

In a column published Tuesday, MLB writer David Schoenfeld went through all 30 clubs and named a player who each team should trade for or ship out. For the Red Sox, Schoenfeld landed on Toronto left-hander Yusei Kikuchi.

“The Red Sox are too good to punt, but too far behind the Orioles and Yankees in the division to go all-in with a major trade that will deplete the farm system,” Schoenfeld wrote. “They don’t have a glaring hole, although the rotation hasn’t been as dominant of late after a hot start — plus, they’ll have to worry about Tanner Houck and Kutter Crawford reaching career highs in innings soon. … If the Blue Jays do indeed decide to deal players away, add Kikuchi to the list since he’s heading to free agency.”

Kikuchi hasn’t been lighting the world on fire this season, as he took a 4-8 record with a 4.18 ERA into July. But he’s a legitimate starter who can take the baseball every fifth day, as he’s on pace to log 29-plus starts in a campaign for the fourth time in his six-year career.

That said, the Red Sox might not make starting pitching their priority before the July 30 deadline, especially if Brayan Bello turns things around and Josh Winckowski stays the course. And if Boston elects to pursue lineup upgrades, there might be a quality pickup available out west.