Ex-Bruin Tyler Bertuzzi Reportedly Leaving Toronto For New Team

Tyler Bertuzzi is on the move again.

Bertuzzi intends to sign a four-year, $22 million free-agent deal with the Blackhawks, per a report Monday morning from SiriusXM’s David Pagnotta. Toronto, according to TSN’s Darren Dreger, was hoping to retain Bertuzzi, but the 29-year-old ultimately couldn’t turn down the offer he reportedly received from Chicago.

When Bertuzzi signs on the dotted line in the Windy City, it will mark his third team since March of last year. The eight-year veteran was moved by the Detroit Red Wings to the Bruins ahead of the 2023 trade deadline and left Boston last summer to sign a one-year, $5.5 million deal with the Maple Leafs. Bertuzzi was productive in his lone season in Toronto, totaling 21 goals and 22 assists across a career-high 80 games played. He also made a big impact in the Leafs’ first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the B’s, logging a goal and three assists in seven tilts.

The reported pact with the Hawks also sets the stage for Bertuzzi to reunite with a pair of former Bruins teammates. Chicago currently rosters Nick Foligno and Taylor Hall, both of whom donned Black and Gold sweaters in Boston’s historic 2022-23 season.