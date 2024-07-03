How Kevin Millar Got Permission For Unique Red Sox First Pitch

Kevin Millar is the ultimate personality and set the standard for a new culture with the Boston Red Sox with the 2004 championship team.

He departed from the team after the 2005 season, though that didn’t mean he couldn’t inspire the Red Sox to win another title.

Millar joined the Baltimore Orioles for three seasons and a final one with the Toronto Blue Jays before retiring in 2009. During his Baltimore contract, the Red Sox forced a Game 7 of the American League Championship Series against the Cleveland Indians after trailing 3-1 in the series.

As the voice of the famous 2004 ALCS with his positive mindset before Game 4, there seemed to be a connection for Millar to inspire the 2007 squad with a trip to the World Series back on the line.

So, that’s exactly what he did.

Millar, despite still being an active player with the Orioles, got the green light and returned to throw out the first pitch before Game 7 as 2004 teammate Trot Nixon looked on from the Cleveland dugout.

Millar joined NESN’s ‘Unobstructed Views’ alternate Red Sox broadcast on Tuesday to recall the unorthodox appearance.

"Think about what you're saying. It doesn't even make sense."



Kevin Millar on throwing out a first pitch at Fenway Park…while he was playing for the Orioles. @KMillar15 | @Jared_Carrabis | @_IanBrownhill pic.twitter.com/4MrhsJag8k — NESN (@NESN) July 3, 2024

“It was the funniest yet most awkward (moment),” Millar shared. “We did it. It was awesome.”

Boston blew the game open to secure a second American League title in four seasons before the Red Sox swept the Colorado Rockies in the 2007 World Series.