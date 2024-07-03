Is Matthew Judon Revealing Patriots Future With Latest Posts?

Matthew Judon enters this season on the final year of his contract with the New England Patriots. His future with New England has been a winding road for over a year.

Judon had contract developments last offseason before getting a reworked deal at the start of training camp. Now with one season to go with the Patriots before free agency, any signals or gestures that could surround his deal will likely catch attention.

Judon has discussed his current status at length at other points this offseason, though he raised some eyebrows Wednesday with consecutive posts to X, formerly known as Twitter.

When a fan tweeted in favor of extending Judon, he replied, “Ion think that’s about to happen.”

The Patriots pass-rusher followed that up with the following GIF as a single post.

Judon has a history of being quite the jokester on social media. Therefore, his posts have a solid probability of meaning nothing. With that said, there’s sure to be reaction to any similar posts that follow with his Patriots future up in the air.