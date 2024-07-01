The Boston Celtics spared no expense in efforts to retain the championship-winning roster, which remained the case once it became Jayson Tatum’s turn to hit the negotiating table.

Boston reportedly agreed to a five-year, $314 million extension with Tatum on Monday, according to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report. It marks the largest contract signed in NBA history besting when teammate Jaylen Brown signed the previous largest contract ever last offseason at five years for $286.2 million.

Tatum’s new payday, which can be official on July 6, keeps the 26-year-old in a Celtics uniform through the 2029-30 season with a player option. It also puts Boston on the hook for over $600 million committed to just Tatum and Brown alone — not accounting for the multi-year extensions granted to fellow Celtics starters Kristaps Porzingis (two years, $60 million), Jrue Holiday (four years, $135 million) and Derrick White (four years, $126 million).

Tatum signed the first of two max contracts with the Celtics four years ago, agreeing to a five-year extension worth $195 million in 2020.

This contract, while jaw-dropping considering the financial dilemma Celtics ownership will be facing in the upcoming years, came as expected.

“We’re bringing this whole team back,” team governor Wyc Grousbeck told Rachel Nichols during Boston’s locker room celebration at TD Garden. “Bringing the whole team back next year. Look out world.”

Tatum averaged 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists this past season, leading Boston — in tandem with Brown — to its fifth appearance in the Eastern Conference finals since the Celtics drafted the Duke product third overall in 2018. Yet, unlike previous postseason runs in which the franchise underperformed, Tatum stood tall at the forefront in redefining the team’s identity.

The MVP conversations rarely included Tatum’s name last season, and that was fine. Instead, the five-time All-Star remained focused on what mattered above all else: Banner 18. That meant putting personal accolades off to the side, which everyone in Boston’s locker room did without a problem, although Tatum, more than anyone else in the league, took the most heat once the postseason began.

Shooting struggles, series MVP voting and other distracting conversation topics alike began to swirl while Tatum and the Celtics — as they did through their NBA-best 64-win regular season — remained on cruise control. Boston went 16-3 in the playoffs, dominated throughout most of its run, and has a now-proven core back and ready to chase Banner No. 19 next season.