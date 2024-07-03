Jayson Tatum ‘Shocked’ By Celtics Ownership’s Plan To Sell Team

Jayson Tatum reportedly received a record-setting $314 million contract extension from the Boston Celtics hours after team ownership announced its intentions to sell the franchise on Monday.

A little over 24 hours following the abrupt news, Tatum revealed a “shocked” reaction. Boston, less than a month ago, just celebrated its NBA-record 18th NBA title, accomplishing the very feat ownership set out to last offseason, and with an unparalleled regular and postseason run.

“What we built, what we have, it’s a great thing. I don’t want things to change,” Tatum said Tuesday at his JT Elite Camp in Las Vegas, per Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated.

Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens spared no expense, initially acquiring Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday. Now with that duo, plus Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and Tatum all locked down to multi-year contract extensions, Boston is on the hook for over $920 million devoted to just the starting lineup — the most expensive in the NBA.

That comes with the obvious challenge of navigating the luxury tax, which the Celtics have gone over for the last two seasons.

Nevertheless, the current ownership group has stood by its word. Immediately after defeating the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, governor Wyc Grousbeck vocalized the franchise’s commitment to keeping the roster as-is for the 2024-25 season. So far, that’s exactly what the Celtics have done, retaining 13-of-15 roster members — Oshae Brissett and Svi Mykhailiuk are currently unrestricted free agents.

To Tatum’s credit, the unpredictability of who purchases the franchise, whether or not TD Garden will host the Celtics in the near future, and what impact the presumed sale will have on the roster, are all fair concerns. It took 16 years, including a long-awaited rebuild, for Boston to return to its winning ways as NBA champions, therefore, spoiling the start of a potential dynasty would be a major fumble.

Tatum’s latest payday keeps the 26-year-old in Boston until 2029-30.