Alex Cora made his thoughts on the MLB trade deadline abundantly clear. The Red Sox manager wants his club to be “greedy” in hopes of securing a playoff spot.

But the question remains: Who could Boston realistically land ahead of the July 30 benchmark?

The starting pitching could use a boost, but Craig Breslow and company might cool off that pursuit if Brayan Bello turns things around and Josh Winckowski continues to impress. Next on the priority list might be the middle infield, where the Red Sox were dealt an early season blow when Trevor Story went down with a serious shoulder injury.

It might be a difficult box to check, but The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal sees a potential solution on the West Coast.

“A rental shortstop would be ideal with Story expected back next season and (Marcelo) Mayer close to the majors,” Rosenthal wrote in a column published Monday.” None is likely to be available, but Angels second baseman Luis Rengifo, who leads the American League with a .317 batting average, would be a useful addition. And he is under club control through 2025.”

Rengifo could provide the Red Sox with more than a potent bat. The 27-year-old boasts impressive defensive versatility, as he’s played every position besides first base, catcher and pitcher in the big leagues.

Landing a rental player might not be the best course of action for Boston this summer, as its World Series hopes aren’t super legitimate. But a move for Rengifo, who could help the Red Sox tremendously next season, feels pretty enticing.