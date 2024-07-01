The Celtics’ challenge to defend their Eastern Conference and NBA crowns next season became more difficult Monday morning.

The 76ers and Paul George are in agreement on a four-year, $212 million maximum contract, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. George arguably was the best player on the open market after cutting ties with the Los Angeles Clippers, and he’ll form a new “Big Three” in Philadelphia alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

“George and his agent, Aaron Mintz of CAA, met in Los Angeles with a 76ers contingent that included owner Josh Harris, president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, general manager Elton Brand and Sixers legend Julius Erving, sources said,” Wojnarowski wrote. “The Sixers even brought a front office executive, Peter Dinwiddie, who is a familiar face and friend of George’s from their years together with the Indiana Pacers, sources said.”

The 76ers, who haven’t advanced past the conference semifinals since the 2000-01 season, are coming off a campaign in which they were bounced by the New York Knicks in the first round of the playoffs. George, meanwhile, was an All-Star in each of the last two campaigns and last season played in his most games (74) since the 2018-19 slate.

Story continues below advertisement

With the 34-year-old now in the City of Brotherly Love, oddsmakers believe the 76ers have the best shot of knocking off the Celtics in the East next season. Boston is a heavy favorite (+145) at FanDuel Sportsbook to win the conference crown, but Philadelphia carries the next shortest number at 4-1.

More NBA:

What 76ers’ Reported Blockbuster Agreements Mean For Celtics

About the Author

Adam London

Digital Content Producer for NESN.com

NESN.com digital content producer by way of UMass Amherst and the South Shore of Massachusetts. Probably too online for his own good.

More From Adam

In This Article

Featured image via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images