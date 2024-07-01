9:39 a.m.: Sounds like the Devils are a team to watch in the Steven Stamkos sweepstakes, according to insider and former NHL goalie Kevin Weekes.

9:04 a.m.: When the Lightning acquired the rights to free-agent-to-be Jake Guentzel for a third-round pick, it was pretty clear Tampa Bay was serious about signing the winger. They took advantage of that early signing window, officially inking Guentzel to a seven-year, $63 million contract.

LOCKED IN. 🔒



We have signed forward Jake Guentzel to a seven-year contract worth an AAV of $9 million.



📝: https://t.co/LAyirt4tJw pic.twitter.com/K0AJjnmOTj — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) July 1, 2024

Gotta think this also closes the door on a Steven Stamkos return.

8:40 a.m.: Some interesting Steven Stamkos insight from long-time NHL insider Bob McKenzie, who has come out of pseudo retirement for some free agency work.

The Steven Stamkos Sweepstakes are just that, with six or more teams still very much in the running. Amongst the many suitors still pitching to Stamkos and his agent Don Meehan are NSH, ANA, CAR, DET and NJ but it’s a fluid situation and others are involved as well. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 1, 2024

8:15 a.m.: Sam Reinhart just had the ideal walk year. The former No. 2 pick just scored a career-high 57 goals and then added 10 more on the way to winning a Stanley Cup with the Panthers. Florida had until midnight Sunday night to exclusively negotiate an extension, and they were able to beat the buzzer.

Reinhart and the Cats came to terms on an eight-year, $69 million extension, according to multiple reports. Tim Reynolds of The Associated Press was one of the first with the details.

Sam Reinhart: $69 million, eight years to stay with the Panthers, per source. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) July 1, 2024

8 a.m.: Not entirely sure how this is possible so early in the day, but it appears Tyler Bertuzzi already has a new home. His stay in Toronto was a quick one-year detour, as he reportedly has a long-term contract in hand with the Chicago Blackhawks, according to The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta.

Bertuzzi’s 4-year deal with Chicago will come with a $5.5M AAV — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) July 1, 2024

7:30 a.m. ET: Monday is a huge day in the NHL, as it’s not just Canada Day, but it’s also the start of the league year and open of free agency.

The market opens Monday at noon ET, as unrestricted free agents officially will be able to pick their new home.

It’s a top-heavy market for teams hoping to add offense up front with a handful of star centers and wingers available. The biggest name is probably future Hall of Fame center Steven Stamkos, who might be on his way out of Tampa Bay after 16 legendary seasons. Also on that list of stars is Jake Guentzel, who could shake loose after the aforementioned Lightning acquired his rights this past weekend, and former Conn Smythe winner Jonathan Marchessault, who is coming off a well-time career-high 42 goals. Teams looking for a two-way forward could instead opt for Elias Lindholm, who is expected to receive a big deal of his own.

Locally, the Bruins have a few UFAs of their own, including winger Jake DeBrusk. Bruins general manager Don Sweeney admitted at the NHL draft that DeBrusk will test the market. The same is also likely for hometown boy Matt Grzelcyk.

We’ll be following all the latest news, rumors and analysis all day, so keep it right here to stay in the loop.