The Bruins probably would have felt pretty good about their defensive corps without making any moves, but they beefed up the blue line in a big way at the start of free agency.

Not only did the B’s reportedly lock in versatile center Elias Lindholm, but Boston agreed to a deal with free agent defenseman Nikita Zadorov, according to multiple reports. It’s a six-year, $30 million deal, according to TSN’s Darren Dreger.

Zadorov adds considerable size to a Bruins roster that could certainly use it. The 6-foot-6, 248-pound behemoth is coming off a season in which he split time with both the Flames and Canucks. He appeared in 75 games with six goals and 14 assists while logging 125 minutes.

He’s a defense-first D-man, who is comfortable logging big minutes in his own zone. He’s strong on the penalty kill, too. Obviously, the offensive output doesn’t jump off the page, but Zadorov skates pretty well for someone his size and has decent puck-moving ability.

Nikita Zadorov, signed 6x$5M by BOS, is a physical D who thrives on chaos. He throws hits, he forces opposing forwards to dump pucks in out of fear, he moves the puck out of the zone (often with possession), carries it in, scores goals,fights, and he takes plenty of penalties. pic.twitter.com/QHIyWFTkmI — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 1, 2024

The Canucks acquired the former first-round pick from Calgary for a pair draft picks in November, and he was an important contributor to a Vancouver team that returned to the Stanley Cup playoffs. Zadorov averaged 17 minutes in the regular season but was leaned on even harder in the playoffs where he averaged 20 minutes per night.

The Bruins, assuming health and no more major moves off the roster, could have a very strong defensive unit entering the 2024-25 season. Zadorov is a left-shot defenseman who could slide into the top pairing next to Charlie McAvoy, a move that would allow Mason Lohrei more time to come into his own. Additionally, it would presumably take some pressure off Hampus Lindholm. The Bruins could also use Zadorov on the third pair and then even move him up to skate with McAvoy as a lock-down pairing in the playoffs.

Either way, it gets them bigger, stronger and a little bit tougher, while also helping offset the losses of Matt Grzelcyk (Pittsburgh) and Derek Forbort (Vancouver).