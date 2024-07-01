The Bruins made two huge splash signings on the first day of NHL free agency, and these two skaters seem to be a package deal.

Boston on Monday signed forward Elias Lindholm and defenseman Nikita Zadorov to multi-year contracts. The acquisitions give the Bruins a boost on offense and add more physicality to the team. It also marks the third team the pair have played together with since their first stop together with the Calgary Flames and the Vancouver Canucks last season.

Zadorov was asked in an introductory Zoom call if he and Lindholm planned on signing in the same spot.

“We talked a little bit, obviously. You try to keep it low-key with your family and your agent,” Zadorov said. “We were actually joking around last year when we played the Bruins, ‘This would be a good place to play here (TD Garden).’ But it worked out perfectly.”

Zadorov revealed he had discussed a return to the Canucks and he noted other teams were interested in him. However, the Bruins’ culture convinced him to sign, and Zdeno Chara being his idol also played a factor.

Jake DeBrusk, Derek Forbort and Danton Heinen reportedly signed with Vancouver on the first day of free agency, so the Canucks did find a way to replace Lindholm and Zadorov after losing them to Boston.