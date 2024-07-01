The Blackhawks reportedly continued to add former Boston Bruins players to their team.

Chicago on Monday agreed to terms with Pat Maroon on a one-year, $1.3 million deal, according to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff. It also will sign Craig Smith and Laurent Brossoit, according to The Athletic’s Scott Powers. The deals came after the Blackhawks reportedly signed Tyler Bertuzzi to a four-year deal that carries a $5.5 million annual cap hit.

Maroon arrived in Boston before the trade deadline but did not make his debut until the final games of the regular season due to hip surgery. The three-time Stanley Cup champion helped give the Bruins a physical presence in the postseason before they fell short to the Florida Panthers in the second round.

The veteran had been open to a return after the team’s playoff exit, but the sides agreed to move on.

Story continues below advertisement

Smith during the 2022-23 season was traded to the Washington Capitals as part of the Garney Hathaway-Dmitry Orlov trade. The forward signed with the Dallas Stars last season and scored 11 goals and recorded nine assists for 20 points.

Bertuzzi, Maroon and Smith will join fellow ex-Bruins Nick Foligno and Taylor Hall as Chicago continues its rebuild with Connor Bedard as the franchise’s centerpiece.