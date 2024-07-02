The Florida Panthers added a pair of former Boston Bruins forwards to their roster on the first day of free agency.

After signing Tomas Nosek to a one-year deal, the Panthers added Jesper Boqvist on a $775,000 contract Monday.

“Jesper is a skilled, dynamic forward with a strong skating ability,” Florida president of hockey operations and general manager Bill Zito said, per the team. “His addition adds to our depth for the upcoming season.”

Boqvist played 47 games for the Bruins last season, scoring six goals and logging eight assists while centering the fourth line. The 25-year-old forward played 189 games for the New Jersey Devils, notching 55 points (28 goals, 27 assists) over that span.

Along with Nosek and Boqvist, the Panthers agreed to terms with A.J. Greer on a two-year, $1.7 million contract to bolster their depth.

“A.J. is an effective forward who utilizes his size and strength at both ends of the ice,” Zito said, per the team. “We are excited to welcome him to South Florida.”

Greer appeared in 61 games for the Bruins during the historic 2022-23 season. He scored five goals, added seven assists and had 101 hits while averaging 9:07 minutes of ice time. The seven-year veteran has played 167 NHL games with the Bruins, Devils, Colorado Avalanche and Calgary Flames. He scored a career-high six goals with the Flames last season.

The trio of Nosek, Boqvist and Greer could be the Panthers’ fourth line in the upcoming season.

The Bruins and Panthers will open their 2024-25 seasons when Florida hosts Boston on Oct. 8 at Amerant Bank Arena.