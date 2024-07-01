The NHL announced the home openers for all 32 clubs on Monday.

The Bruins will head to Sunrise, Florida, for the Panthers’ home opener on Oct. 8, which means Boston will be on hand when the reigning Stanley Cup champions raise their first banner in franchise history.

YOUR STANLEY CUP CHAMPS ARE BACK IN ACTION OCTOBER 8 ‼️ pic.twitter.com/Xyr4IM6goE — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) July 1, 2024

After possibly playing spoiler against the team that ousted them from the last two Stanley Cup playoffs, the Bruins will host the Montreal Canadiens at TD Garden on Oct. 10.

Renewing the rivalry right from the jump.



The #NHLBruins will battle the Habs in the 2024-25 home opener at @tdgarden.



💻: https://t.co/EIwcIK2IdJ pic.twitter.com/IrW6CGoQB7 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) July 1, 2024

The Bruins and Panthers have met 132 times over the past three decades. Boston holds the 70-52-6-4 record, but Florida won all three postseason matchups to date.

The Original Six franchises have played each other 928 times, with Montreal winning 470 games. The Bruins and Canadiens have also met 34 times in the playoffs. The two teams have played each other more times, in both regular season matchups and postseason games combined, than any other two teams in NHL history.

After being traded by the Bruins, Linus Ullmark could make his first start in Ottawa when the Senators host the Panthers on Oct. 10.

The NHL will release the full schedule on July 2.