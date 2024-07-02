Patriots Rumors: Rising Linebacker Agrees To Multi-Year Extension

The New England Patriots this offseason rewarded players for their commitment to the franchise, and they did that again Tuesday.

Jahlani Tavai agreed to a three-year extension that has a maximum value of $21 million and a base value of $15 million, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, who reported the extension with assistance from Adam Schefter.

Tavai was a breakout star for the Patriots amid their listless 2023 campaign. The 27-year-old recorded two interceptions along with 110 tackles, including one sack and five tackles for a loss. The sixth-year linebacker was a perfect fit for Bill Belichick’s defense, which should carry over with Jerod Mayo as head coach. Tavai’s public support for Hawaii when the islands were hit by wildfires last year also showed he was a strong member of the community.

The Patriots had plenty of cap space to spend this offseason, but most of that money has gone to re-signing their core players. Michael Onwenu and Rhamondre Stevenson were among the notable players to sign significant extensions. Davon Godchaux held out during mandatory minicamp in hopes of landing his own extension.

New England still has time before training camp to add players and add depth at positions of need. But Tavai’s reported agreement shows the consistent theme from Mayo to remain loyal and build around core pieces for the future.