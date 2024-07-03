Red Sox Vs. Marlins Lineups: Rob Refsnyder Returns Against Lefty

The Red Sox will look to keep the good times rolling Wednesday, as they can open July with yet another series victory against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park.
Miami has a left-hander on the bump, so that means Rob Refsnyder is back in the starting lineup.
Refsnyder (batting second) and Romy Gonzalez (batting sixth) are the only two additions, with Wilyer Abreu and Enmanuel Valdez getting the night off. Tyler O’Neill will drop one spot into the three hole, while Masataka Yoshida will drop one spot into the seven hole.
Jarren Duran, Rafael Devers, Connor Wong, Dominic Smith and Ceddanne Rafaela will keep their spots in the order.
Red Sox-Marlins
The Red Sox and Marlins are scheduled to take the field at loanDepot Park at 6:40 p.m. ET on NESN, following an hour of pregame coverage. We’ve got the projected lineups for here.
BOSTON RED SOX (45-39)
Jarren Duran CF
Rob Refsnyder LF
Tyler O’Neill RF
Rafael Devers 3B
Connor Wong C
Romy Gonzalez 2B
Masataka Yoshida DH
Dominic Smith 1B
Ceddanne Rafaela SS
Brayan Bello, RHP (7-5, 5.55 ERA)
MIAMI MARLINS (30-55)
Jazz Chisholm Jr. CF
Bryan De La Cruz LF
Josh Bell DH
Jesús Sánchez RF
Jake Burger 1B
Xavier Edwards SS
Vidal Bruján 2B
Emmanuel Rivera 3B
Nick Fortes C
Trevor Rogers, LHP (1-8, 4.87 ERA)
Featured image via Katie Stratman/USA TODAY Sports Images