Red Sox Vs. Marlins Lineups: Rob Refsnyder Returns Against Lefty

The Red Sox will look to keep the good times rolling Wednesday, as they can open July with yet another series victory against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park.

Miami has a left-hander on the bump, so that means Rob Refsnyder is back in the starting lineup.

Refsnyder (batting second) and Romy Gonzalez (batting sixth) are the only two additions, with Wilyer Abreu and Enmanuel Valdez getting the night off. Tyler O’Neill will drop one spot into the three hole, while Masataka Yoshida will drop one spot into the seven hole.

Jarren Duran, Rafael Devers, Connor Wong, Dominic Smith and Ceddanne Rafaela will keep their spots in the order.

The Red Sox and Marlins are scheduled to take the field at loanDepot Park at 6:40 p.m. ET on NESN, following an hour of pregame coverage. We’ve got the projected lineups for here.

BOSTON RED SOX (45-39)

Jarren Duran CF

Rob Refsnyder LF

Tyler O’Neill RF

Rafael Devers 3B

Connor Wong C

Romy Gonzalez 2B

Masataka Yoshida DH

Dominic Smith 1B

Ceddanne Rafaela SS

Brayan Bello, RHP (7-5, 5.55 ERA)

MIAMI MARLINS (30-55)

Jazz Chisholm Jr. CF

Bryan De La Cruz LF

Josh Bell DH

Jesús Sánchez RF

Jake Burger 1B

Xavier Edwards SS

Vidal Bruján 2B

Emmanuel Rivera 3B

Nick Fortes C

Trevor Rogers, LHP (1-8, 4.87 ERA)