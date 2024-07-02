Red Sox Vs. Marlins Lineups: Tyler O’Neill, Connor Wong Start Opener

After a mediocre homestand, the Red Sox begin a six-game road trip Tuesday starting with a matchup against the worst team in the National League East.

Boston avoided a series sweep against the San Diego Padres at Fenway Park when it came away with a 4-1 win. The Red Sox went 2-3 during its six-game homestand; their matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays last Wednesday was suspended due to weather. It put Alex Cora’s side 1 1/2 games back in the American League wild card, but they’ll look to gain ground with a win Tuesday.

Tyler O’Neill and Connor Wong will return to the lineup after sitting out Sunday’s matchup against knuckleballer Matt Waldron. O’Neill will bat second ahead of Wilyer Abreu, and Connor Wong will bat fifth after Rafael Devers. David Hamilton will sit out Tuesday, which moves Ceddanne Rafaela to shortstop with O’Neill out at left field and Duran in center.

Kutter Crawford will start opposite Valente Bellozo, who will make his second major league start. Crawford’s last outing was against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on June 21. The right-hander gave up five runs off as many hits in 6 1/3 innings with seven strikeouts and two walks in the loss.

First pitch for Red Sox-Marlins is scheduled at 6:40 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN, including an hour of pregame. You also can catch “Unobstructed Views” with Jared Carrabis and co-host Ian Brownhill on NESN+.

Here are the starting lineups for both sides.

BOSTON RED SOX (44-39)

Jarren Duran, CF

Tyler O’Neill, LF

Wilyer Abreu, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Connor Wong, C

Masataka Yoshida, DH

Enmanuel Valdez, 2B

Dominic Smith, 1B

Ceddanne Rafaela, SS

Kutter Crawford, RHP (3-7, 3.59 ERA)

MIAMI MARLINS (30-54)

Jazz Chisholm Jr., CF

Bryan De La Cruz, LF

Josh Bell, DH

Jesús Sánchez, RF

Jake Burger, 1B

Xavier Edwards, SS

Vidal Bruján, 2B

Emmanuel Rivera, 3B

Nick Fortes, C

Valente Bellozo, RHP (0-0, 0.00 ERA)