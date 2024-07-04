The Red Sox completed a sweep of the Miami Marlins on Thursday, collecting a 6-5 win on Independence Day at loanDepot Park.

Boston improved to 47-39 with the win, while Miami fell to 30-57.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox looked as though they would cruise to a series sweep over the Marlins, with Nick Pivetta putting together seven masterful innings against an uninspiring lineup that couldn’t get much of anything going all series.

Story continues below advertisement

The Marlins wouldn’t go down without a fight, however.

Justin Slaten and Brennan Bernardino couldn’t help close the door, as Miami crawled back into the game when the duo combined to allow two walks and two singles in the eighth inning to knot the game at… two.

Boston was on the precipice of officially blowing the game in the ninth inning, but Jarren Duran made an unbelievable throw to send things to extra innings. Miami continued being pesty, as Jesús Sánchez spoiled a two-run top of the 11th inning with a two-run homer in the bottom half.

The Red Sox scored two more in the 12th, and despite the precedent set in innings prior, that would be enough to put the Marlins away and complete the sweep.

Story continues below advertisement

STARS OF THE GAME

— Pivetta was incredible, allowing just one hit and collecting 10 strikeouts across seven strong innings.

— Sánchez needed a few at-bats to get going but exploded in the last four innings, collecting a triple, double and home run to keep the Marlins in it.

— Duran did his best to steal this game for Boston, scoring the go-ahead run just two innings after saving things with an outfield assist.

UP NEXT

The Red Sox will open a three-game set against the New York Yankees on Friday. It’ll be the first meeting between the two clubs at Yankee Stadium this season, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET, following an hour of pregame coverage on NESN.