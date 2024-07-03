Red Sox Wrap: Boston’s Bats Pound Marlins In Series Opener

The Boston Red Sox had no problem dispatching the lowly Miami Marlins on Tuesday night as they came away with an 8-3 win at loanDepot Park.

The Red Sox improved to 45-39 while the Marlins dropped to 30-55, which is the second-worst record in the National League.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox did exactly what they were supposed to do against an inferior opponent.

They didn’t let their guard down and jumped on Miami right away with two runs — courtesy of a Rafael Devers single — before starter Kutter Crawford even stepped foot on the mound.

Boston didn’t let up, either. The Red Sox created traffic all game and they did damage against Valente Bellozo, who made just his second career start in the big leagues. Miami’s relief pitchers didn’t have much success either as the Red Sox ended up with 13 hits in the game — everyone in Boston’s lineup recorded at least one hit.

Taking care of business against the Marlins is a must for the Red Sox, especially as they fight for a playoff spot in the American League wild card. They don’t want to look back at the end of the season and recall this series as a missed opportunity. Boston got off a good start, but needs to continue to beat down the Marlins to make the most of this chance.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Crawford stumbled in June but his July got off to a strong start. The right-hander tossed six innings and allowed just one run on three hits while striking out seven and walking none. It was just the third start this season that Crawford didn’t walk anybody as he threw 57 of his 72 pitches for strikes.

— Ceddanne Rafaela provided the biggest hit for the Red Sox. He belted a three-run home run in the top of the fourth inning that just barely got over the wall in left field. He finished 1-for-4 in the win.

— Masataka Yoshida was in a groove at the plate as he collected three hits, an RBI and scored a run. It was just Yoshida’s second performance this season with at least three hits.

ON DECK AT NESN

The Red Sox and Marlins continue their three-game, interleague series Wednesday from loanDepot Park. Boston will send a rested Brayan Bello to the mound with first pitch scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. You can catch complete coverage of the game on NESN.