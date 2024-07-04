The Boston Red Sox continued their three-game series with the Miami Marlins with a 7-2 win on Wednesday night at loanDepot Park.

With the win, Boston improved to 46-39 while Miami fell to 30-56.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston called upon Brayan Bello to step up and redeem himself after a rough June.

The right-hander dealt with plenty of traffic throughout the month with an 8.25 ERA during June. The Red Sox watched a troubled month for their future franchise starter, who certainly got paid like one in March, and made the decision to push his start back after a rough outing against the Toronto Blue Jays on March 25.

Pitching for the first time in eight days, Bello started to show signs of that downward trend with a run allowed, traffic on the bases and three quick hits in the first inning. His location was still a work in progress as his velocity crept up to 99 mph.

That’s where the Red Sox saw what they needed to do when Bello dug in to limit the damage.

The 25-year-old turned in his longest outing of the season, tallying 6 1/3 frames of one-run ball with just one walk and seven strikeouts. Brennan Bernardino closed the door in the seventh inning and on Bello’s line.

Boston made a significant commitment to the young starter before the season started. Now, he turned in a start that the Red Sox will need to see more of down the stretch.

Bello entered with a 5.55 ERA and took a significant first step into turning in an improved July, the month in which he dominated in 2023.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Rafael Devers tallied an RBI to tie the game and added insurance with a run-scoring triple.

Raffy and Masa getting the job done 👊 pic.twitter.com/F6LfJaCH99 — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 3, 2024

— Masataka Yoshida tallied a pair of RBIs to continue his solid series.

— Bello got the job done with one-run ball with 6 2/3 innings for the Red Sox.

UP NEXT

The Red Sox and Marlins close out the three-game series on Independence Day on Thursday. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. ET.